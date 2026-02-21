Trump Imposes New 10% Global Tariff After US Supreme Court Blocks Previous Levy

According to The Hindu, more than $175 billion in US tariff collections are now subject to potential refunds following the Supreme Court’s decision. The court found that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) did not authorise the imposition of tariffs, opening the door for affected companies to seek refunds. The White House confirmed that the new 10% tariff would apply to all trading partners, including those with existing deals, but described the measure as temporary while alternative legal authorities are pursued.