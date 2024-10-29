One Week to Go: Decoding the Polls and Voter Preferences in Swing States

The economy remains the most important issue, followed by abortion and immigration, according to the poll. Voters are particularly concerned about the cost of living, healthcare, and taxation.

In each state, a significant percentage of voters consider the cost of living to be "extremely important" in their decision, with between 67 percent and 77 percent of respondents rating it as such. The cost of healthcare follows closely, cited as an “extremely important” issue by 55 percent to 64 percent of voters.

Voters in four of the nine swing states trust Harris more than Trump on economic issues, while Trump is more trusted in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Pennsylvania voters are evenly divided, with 45 percent supporting each candidate on economic matters.