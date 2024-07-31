Kamala Harris Has Quickly Closed the Widening Lead Trump Had Built Over Biden

Trump has labelled Harris a “radical left person,” but she is in fact a pragmatic centrist.

During her bid for the 2020 presidential nomination, Harris did veer toward the progressive camp on some issues – particularly climate change. But throughout her career she has generally aligned with her party’s moderates.

As a prosecutor in California, she faced criticism from the left for being too tough on crime. As a US senator and now as vice president, her views on most issues have been broadly in line with the centrist policies pursued by Biden. On the economic front, those policies have contributed to a robust post-pandemic recovery.

According to Trump, Harris is the “bum” responsible for the influx of migrants across the southern border while she served as vice president. Biden’s administration admittedly struggled to reduce illegal immigration. But Harris was not the “border czar” that Republicans make her out to be. Her main role was to lead the administration’s effort to tackle the root causes of migrant flows by fighting corruption and improving economic opportunity in the so-called Northern Triangle of Central America – El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras.