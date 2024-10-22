Two Weeks to Go. Who Are the Undecided Voters and Who is Winning Them Over?

Given the shift that seems to be underway, the Harris campaign has undertaken a concerted effort to win back this constituency. To that end, it has emphasised her middle-class roots, the struggles that her mother (a single parent) faced in bringing up her two daughters, and her own working experience as a young woman.

Whether or not the highlighting of her personal experiences will sway these voters remains an open question. An unstated challenge that she faces is that some of these voters, who are predominantly male, white and lacking a college education, may privately harbour reservations about voting for a mixed-race woman.

What is not clear as yet is if, in the closing days of the campaign, she can somehow craft a message that strikes a chord with them.