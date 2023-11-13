Air Pollution: Where Did the Supreme Court Order on Firecrackers Fall Short?

The Supreme Court on 7 November, held that the use of Barium and certain chemicals such as Mercury and Lithium in firecrackers is banned. It also held that this ban applies nationwide and is not limited to Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region).

Notably, the apex court emphasised that no new instructions were necessary and that the previous Supreme Court orders which regulate the manufacture and sale of firecrackers, arising out of the Court's judgment in Arjun Gopal vs Union of India, must continue to be followed.