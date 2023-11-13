BJP-Ruled Haryana, UP's Pollution Entering Delhi: Environment Minister Interview

If we talk of Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, stubble burning is considered to be one of the most important factors. Punjab is ruled by the AAP now. During the elections, there were promises made to stop stubble burning. What have the measures been taken by Punjab for that?

If you talk about north India, the whole of north India is polluted. Today, pollution is more in Greater Noida than in Delhi. There are 53 districts in India that are polluted out of which 20 are in Haryana. This situation is in the whole of north India. If any such event (of stubble burning) takes place anywhere in north India, the whole region is affected.

You spoke about Punjab. We had made a commitment that we will tackle the issue of stubble burning when we formed the government. We have succeeded to a large extent in our efforts. If you take data from 15 September to now, we have seen a fall of over 50% in stubble burning in the state.

But since sowing season is approaching, all the remaining farmers have sped up stubble burning and we can see its impact everywhere. The redressal of this issue could have been better if the central government would have cooperated. One of the solutions is that the Centre and the state governments together provide subsidies to farmers to buy machines. The state and the Centre both contribute to those subsidies. The farmers cannot buy these machines on their own. Farmers say that they want affordable solutions. Some solutions have been kept before the SC by the Punjab government and we hope there are some resolutions. The burning has reduced to less than 50% this year and we hope that it reduces further next year.

But, the NCR region around Delhi, there's BJP government. All states - Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and the Centre are being ruled by the BJP. The Centre is quiet, the Haryana government is quiet, and the UP government is quiet. The silence is not going to help. Everybody will have to cooperate. We are running electric buses in Delhi. But regions all around it are still running Diesel buses. We have provided 24x7 electricity in Delhi so there's less use of diesel generators. But diesel generators are running all across UP and Haryana. That pollution is also coming here.

There are no brick kilns in Delhi but they are present everywhere around Delhi. All that pollution is coming here.

What I am saying is that whatever Delhi has to do, it is doing that. We have asked all five states to hold a meeting several times but the Centre did not do anything. The SC had to intervene and ask the states to meet. If all states cooperate, there can be solutions to this.