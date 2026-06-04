The Dharmendra Pradhan Question: Will PM Modi Stand by Him?

As the Gen Z wave sweeps in India’s neighbourhoods, from Sri Lanka to Nepal, the Prime Minister is well aware of the strength of the young students. He is also aware that the Gen Z wave already has landed in India, in Tamil Nadu where a film star within two years of forming his political party has become the CM of the state. Modi’s zeal to connect with Gen Z is old, which can be seen in his seriousness for holding pariksha pe charcha (a book was also brought out by him).

It was apparently in a bid to connect with Gen Z that Modi chose Nitin Nabin as BJP president. Yet, Nabin, a Class 12 graduate, may not be best placed to connect with India's increasingly aspirational young voters. The fact that he had enrolled in an engineering course but left it after his father's death to enter electoral politics is a story in itself.

The bottom line, as stressed by BJP functionaries, is the growing importance of Gen Z. In another eight months, Modi has to again hit the electioneering trails in Uttar Pradesh and many other states, which are priming for Assembly elections.