When Students Turn Detectives: How Ethical Hackers Blew The Whistle on CBSE

In his blog post, Adhikary reveals multiple vulnerabilities that he found on the OSM portal. Firstly, the code script had a “hardcoded master password.” Adhikary explained that this leaves the students at risk as all an attacker would need is a target’s user ID and school code (which can be publicly found), and the master password which anyone can download. Being able to obtain both easily, Adhikary was able to log in as an examiner.