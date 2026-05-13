India Promised NEET Reform After 2024. What Happened?

It started with a WhatsApp message and then the forwards.

On the evening of 2 May, the night before India's most consequential medical entrance examination, a Kerala-based MBBS student forwarded 300 "guess paper" questions to his father in Sikar, Rajasthan, with a casual instruction: distribute these to the girls at your hostel. The hostel operator did so the following morning. The exam came and went.

It was only when a local coaching teacher methodically checked how many questions from that "guess paper" had actually appeared in NEET-UG 2026 that the scale of what had happened began to sink in.