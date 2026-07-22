Unrelated Video Falsely Shared as Police Vandalising a Car During CJP Protests

A video of police officers vandalising a car is being shared, claiming to show an incident during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests.
(Archived version of a similar claim can be found here.)
Is it true?: No, the video shows police officers vandalising a car in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.
How did we find out?: We conducted a reverse image search on the video using Google Lens and found a post by Khabariya News sharing the same video.
The video, uploaded on , is captioned "Protests in Datia, FIRs, and now a viral video... The Datia district administration is filing a case against a BJP worker for vandalism. However, this video raises questions about the role of the police." (translated from Hindi)
ABP Live also shared the video with the caption, "Datia - During the demonstration of BJP workers, on one hand the DM and SP were accusing the BJP workers of vandalism, but today a CCTV video is going viral in which police personnel can be seen breaking the glass of the vehicle."
After running a keyword search, we found reports on a clash that erupted on between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters and the police in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district.
According to a report by The Hindu, violence broke out in Dalia as BJP leader Narottam Mishra's supporters clashed with police officers following the party's decision to field another candidate for the bypoll elections on 30 July.
Conclusion: The video shows police officers vandalising a car in Madhya Pradesh's Datia.
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