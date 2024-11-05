Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management Has Been a Paper Tiger

This year's Diwali has once again highlighted the severe air pollution crisis that plagues the national capital. Despite numerous regulations and bans on firecrackers, the air quality index (AQI) soared to alarming levels.

Pollution in Delhi is caused by several reasons, such as construction work, vehicular pollution, dust, burning of firecrackers, and so on. But during this time every year, everyone suddenly wakes up and talks of pollution.

This includes the Delhi government, which randomly imposes several measures and says that the pollution is happening due to other states. Earlier, it used to blame Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh; now, because Punjab is also under the AAP, the Delhi government blames only Haryana and UP.