What is Chemical Pneumonia? A Deadly Consequence of Delhi’s Toxic Smog

advertisement
The fact that the air in the capital is more toxic than an airport smoking lounge, is not news anymore.
According to experts, exposure to toxic air pollution can inflict damage equivalent to smoking nearly a pack of cigarettes a day.
As pollution season rolls in, major cities in India like Delhi, Churu in Rajasthan, Sonipat in Haryana, and Patna in Bihar are recording AQI levels above 200 (very poor air quality). You've probably noticed the effects too—burning eyes, itchy throat, and a wheezing cough.
According to doctors in Delhi, they've also been seeing a rise in cases of chemical pneumonia.
A small percentage of pneumonia cases are not caused by a bacteria but with exposure to poisonous dust, fumes or particulate matter. The unprecedented swathe of acrid atmosphere shrouding Delhi is a cocktail of harmful gases, so no one really can say for sure if this form of chemical pneumonia will only harm the lungs or cause damage to other organs as well.
Chemical pneumonia can be both acute and chronic, if left unchecked it can lead to respiratory failure and even death. Symptoms can sometimes take months to show but seek medical help if you are suffering from persistent cough, shortness of breath, a wet gurgling sound and a burning sensation in the chest.
Just breathing the capital’s air is causing a range of respiratory illnesses, doctors in Delhi are seeing a sharp rise in chest and throat infections in people above the age of 60 and school-going kids.
Post Diwali, the concentration of fine particles with a diameter of 2.5 or less shot up to 29 times the safe limit marked by the World Health Organization and is the worst smog which Delhi has ever experienced in 17 years. Even though Delhiites are acclimatised to acrid, noxious air, this time the smog is so bad, that it can be smelt, tasted and choked on. Literally.
And yet the level of awareness of the dangers of air pollution is so low that instead of masking up and stepping out only if necessary, people in Delhi were risking their health to take stupid smog selfies against the hazy India Gate!
If anyone should clean up their act, it’s the capital. Various governments have long known the dire impact of pollution, the present chief minister is himself ailing from persistent cough and diabetes, which is known to get worse with pollution, yet each winter the smog comes up.
You can watch our comprehensive guide to buying the right air mask over here, read all about air purifiers if they’ve caught your fancy and these 8-points to surviving this dreaded smog should be your mantra this smog season.
Got your own toxic smog choking stories? Share with us in the comment section below.
(This article has been republished from The Quint's archives over rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.)