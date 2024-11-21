India's Ambitious Air Clean-up Plan: Where Did ₹11,000 Crore Go?

With the programme set to reach its deadline in less than two years, as many as 43 out of 131 target cities have shown less than 20 percent improvement in PM 10 concentration, while 31 cities have shown no improvement at all.

Further, the Source Apportionment study, meant to identify the sources of air pollutants and estimating their contribution to air pollution levels, was still under process in 80 out of 131 target cities and six cities were yet to submit their Hotspot Action Plans as in October 2024.

In 12 cities, fund utilisation was below 40 percent.

"The problem of pollution cannot be solved by pumping in money alone. There has to be a political will, which is clearly lacking," Chennai-based environment writer and researcher Nithyanand Jayaram told The Quint.

"If despite being a performance-linked initiative, the programme has large amount of unutilised funds and fails to yield significant results, it means that the implementation system is broken. The implementation in this case largely relies on State Pollution Control Boards, which we've known for very long, are neither adequately staffed nor answerable to anybody," he added.

While the programme was initially aimed to curb the concentration of PM 2.5 and PM 10 to improve air quality in target cities, only PM 10 concentration is being considered for performance assessment. This, the environment ministry, in one of its annual reports, had attributed to a lack of monitoring stations for PM 2.5.

"We can send rocket to space but not set up enough monitoring stations for PM 2.5 in 131 Indian cities? Like I said, there is a clear lack of intent to solve the problem of pollution," Jayaram added.

PM 2.5 is a tinier sub set of PM10 and poses a greater health risk as it penetrates deeper into the lungs, entering the bloodstream and affecting nearly all human organs.