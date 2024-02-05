Capex at Rs 11.11 Lakh Cr: Can Govt’s 'Auspicious' Number Enhance Productivity?

The Modi government was not greatly enamoured with Capex in its first term or the first two years of its second term, depending on capital investments by private sector and public sector undertakings to push the growth accelerator.

The shock of COVID-19, the virtual bankruptcy of the Railways and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), and the utter lack of 'animal spirits' in the private sector forced the government to take upon itself the task of pushing capital investment in 2021-22.

The government chose a three-pronged strategy for ramping up Capex: