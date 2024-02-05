Interim Budget 2024-25: Towards a Deep Tech Enabled Defence Architecture

The most prominent obstacle in the external environment to India’s rise is an assertive China, which is in the process of establishing a monopoly in key advanced technologies and is the world leader in fields such as electric batteries, hyper-sonics, and advanced radio-frequency communications like 5G and 6G. According to a March 2023 report in The Guardian, China leads the US in 37 out of 44 technologies tracked over 2022-23 by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

A wide range of emerging technologies have military applications – including cyber technology, AI, and quantum technology – and the extent of their incorporation into the Indian armed forces will prove critical over the coming years.

As Michael O’Hanlon writes in his well-regarded monograph Security, Strategy, and Order: Forecasting Change In Military Technology: 2020-2040, technology is advancing rapidly in many realms but it is not enough to wave one’s arms exuberantly about futuristic military possibilities. Defence resource decisions need to be based on concrete analysis that breaks down the categories of major military technological inventions and innovations one by one and examines each. Presumably, those areas where things are changing fastest may warrant the most investment, as well as the most creative thinking about how to modify tactics and operational plans to exploit new opportunities (and mitigate new vulnerabilities that adversaries may develop as a result of these same likely advances).