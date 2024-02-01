Union Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Interim Budget in Parliament

Union Budget 2024 Live: The Union Budget for 2024 will be presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Budget 2024-25 will be looked at keenly as it is the last Budget of Modi 2.0 government before the general election.
(File Photo: Lok Sabha/IANS)
Budget 2024 Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to present the Interim Budget 2024 in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, 1 February, the second day of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.
This will be FM Sitharaman's sixth budget in a row – five annual budgets and one interim budget.
By reading out the Budget for FY 2024-25, Sitharaman will surpass the record of her predecessors such as Arun Jaitley, Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, and Yashwant Sinha, all of whom presented five Budgets in Parliament.
Watch the Interim Budget 2024-25 in Parliament LIVE:
In December 2023, Sitharaman had said that "no spectacular announcements" are expected in the "vote on account Budget." "The interim Budget that the government presents is just to be able to meet the expenditure of the government until a new government comes in," she had said.
Nonetheless, Budget 2024-25 will be looked at keenly as it is the last Budget of the Modi 2.0 government before the general elections.
The suspension of 14 Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs was revoked a day before the Budget Session of Parliament began on 31 January.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint session on Wednesday -- her first address in the new Parliament building. She was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla with the 'sengol'.
Murmu was followed by Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
President Murmu spoke of India's economic growth, the abrogation of Article 370 and the consecration of the Ram Mandir in her joint address.
Meanwhile, PM Modi, while addressing the media before the session, hailed the Women's Reservation Bill and said that "Nari Shakti" was on display in this year's Republic Day celebration.
Slamming the speech as a "propaganda for PM Modi," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge told news agency ANI, "President's speech was only about praising PM Modi and their government. It was a propaganda, advertisement for PM Modi and a political speech."
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman arrived at the Ministry of Finance building in North Block on the morning of Thursday, 1 February, ahead of presenting the Interim Budget 2024-25.
In 2019, the government targeted three large groups of voters — the middle class, the farmers, and unorganised sector workers — in all, about 75 crore voters. These voters would need to be kept in humour this time as well.
In the course of campaigning for assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Modi announced many ‘guarantees’. These are freebies, cloaked as 'Modi Guarantees' — LPG gas cylinders at Rs 450, cash transfers of Rs 1,250 to poor women, Rs 2 lakh to poor girls up to the age of 21, and many more.
While many of these guarantees are supposed to be implemented by state governments, the Finance Minister would most likely seize the opportunity to spread the 'Modi Guarantees' across the entire country.
Read the full story by former Finance Secretary of India Subhash Chandra Garg here.
Budget team of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the eve of Interim Budget.
