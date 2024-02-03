Budget 2024: On Public Healthcare Access and Mental Health Infrastructure

In terms of the fiscal weight of budgetary importance accredited to health care, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday extended the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) to all ASHA and Anganwadi workers this Interim Union Budget for FY24.

Last Budget, FM Sitharaman earmarked Rs 7,200 crore for FY24. Now, a sum of Rs 88,956 crore was allocated to the Health and Family Welfare Ministry in FY24. Despite existing challenges such as faculty shortages in current institutions, compromising the quality of medical education and hindering efforts towards achieving universal health coverage, India is set to witness an increase in medical colleges soon.

Another area where the Union Government has failed to provide much fiscal and policy attention is issues around inadequate access to adequate mental health infrastructure (physical and human), which has become increasingly important in India’s growing struggle with a rise in mental health disorders.