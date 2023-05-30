Counterview: In 9 Years of Modi Government, Sectoral Development Has Been a Hit

It is incredibly difficult to assess the performance of a leader and politician like Prime Minister Narendra Modi. You are gratuitously condemned as a member of the "Godi" media if you praise any initiative or policy of his regime. You are met with a similar treatment as a member of the “Pidi” media if you criticise any policy of his regime. For good measure, Modi “Bhakts” or fans label you as an anti-national malcontent. As with everything across the world, the reality lies undisturbed between the extremes of hysteria.

Like all leaders, Narendra Modi has failed to deliver on some key issues over the last nine years. Then again, he has delivered on some other in a spectacular fashion. Since this platform is featuring critique elsewhere, the author would like to highlight some notable successes; at the risk of being labelled the Godi media. Given the limitations of space, the author has zeroed in on just a few successes that have gained special significance after Modi won a second term in 2019.