On Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy, Modi Emphasises on Democracy & Role of Tech

China and Bangladesh were uninvited to Biden's Washington Summit for Democracy.

Pakistan however, despite being invited, chose to not attend the summit.

It is unclear whether Pakistan's decision is based on its solidarity with China, or some other source of animosity between the administrations of Joe Biden and Imran Khan.

The Foreign Affairs office did say that, "Pakistan is a large functional democracy with an independent judiciary, vibrant civil society, and a free media" and that it remains "deeply committed to further deepening democracy, fighting corruption, and protecting and promoting human rights of all citizens".

On its relations with the US, the Foreign Affairs added that:

"We value our partnership with the US, which we wish to expand both bilaterally as well as in terms of regional and international cooperation. We remain in contact with the US on a range of issues and believe that we can engage on this subject at an opportune time in the future."

(With inputs from PTI)