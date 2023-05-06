'Spokesperson of Terrorism Industry': Jaishankar Slams Pakistan's Bilawal Bhutto

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday, 5 May, slammed his Pakistani counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a "promoter, justifier and spokesperson" of a terrorism industry.
(Photo: PTI)
Bhutto Zardari, earlier in the day, said the "collective security of our peoples is our joint responsibility. Terrorism continues to threaten global security."
Referring to his statement, Jaishankar said, "Victims of terrorism do not sit together with perpetrators of terrorism to discuss terrorism."
The development came on the same day when five Indian Army personnel were killed in an anti-terror operation in Kashmir's Rajouri district.
