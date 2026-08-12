CJP and the Changing Information Landscape of Student Protest

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s use of social media for messaging is a textbook case study of political communication. We analyse the three most popular protagonists of the protest theatre and a couple of new Gen-Z media out lets to understand the most popular templates of youth mobilisation.

Abhijit Dipke used Open AI’s Large Language Model (LLM) to create the iconography of the cockroach that satirised the Chief Justice’s description of Indian youth related to the alienation and marginalisation of Gen-Z. Within a week millions signed up as members of the Cockroach Janta Party.