Parliament Has Learned Gen Z Slang. But Has it Learned to Listen to Them?

Two separate questions sit underneath the borrowed vocabulary: who in India identifies with “Gen Z” at all, and who has access to the specific, Anglophone-inflected register Parliament performed. The answers complicate each other.

On the first: an Ipsos survey found that only 8 percent of Indians said they were aware of the term “Gen Z” at all; asked separately which generation they belonged to, 61 percent could not place themselves in any generational cohort, and just 3 percent identified as Gen Z.

On the second: meme-literate slang presupposes particular forms of platform exposure and linguistic familiarity that only a fraction of India’s youth possess in this specific form. The 2011 Census found that 10.2 percent of Indians spoke English in any capacity. Yet by late 2025 rural India held the majority of active internet users, some 548 million people, growing nearly four times faster than urban India which complicates any easy assumption that internet access tracks English fluency.

So the more precise claim isn’t that Gen Z slang reaches only urban English speakers; young Indians code-switch into English-inflected internet vocabulary through Hindi meme culture, reels, and gaming in ways one can not quantify. The claim is narrower: political elites are selecting one particular, English-dominant slice of youth culture and presenting it as though it spoke for Indian Gen Z as a whole. The language projects “Gen Z” as a coherent political bloc from outside, while actually addressing a much narrower slice of the country than the label implies.

There is a further problem for anyone writing about this, including this essay: English-language commentary on Indian youth is produced for and by audiences close to the same vocabulary Parliament performed.