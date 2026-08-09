Dharmendra Pradhan, in First Remarks Since Resignation, Says ‘Some Misled Gen Z’

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Dharmendra Pradhan, former Union Education Minister and Sambalpur MP, publicly addressed his resignation following the NEET paper leak controversy. He stated that the younger generation, often referred to as Gen Z, was misled during the protests that led to his decision to step down. Pradhan emphasised that his resignation was not a matter of personal prestige but was intended to prevent the exploitation of student grievances and to protect the future of India’s youth.
According to Hindustan Times, Pradhan explained that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the aspirations and concerns of Gen Z, urging the Prime Minister to address these issues directly. Pradhan stated, “I have been a victim of Gen Z. For some time, the way this whole episode unfolded, I felt some people tried to mislead the children of the new generation.”
As highlighted by Amar Ujala, Pradhan reiterated that Gen Z is like his own children and that he felt compelled to act when he saw attempts to misguide them during the NEET protests. He clarified that his resignation from the ministry on 25 July was not due to personal discomfort but to ensure that the agitation did not become a tool for political exploitation.
Efforts to engage with Gen Z were further discussed when Pradhan mentioned that every year, approximately two crore children are born in India, and over a decade, this results in a significant youth population. He emphasised the importance of this demographic for India’s future, stating that the country’s ambition to become a global leader rests on the shoulders of these young people as coverage revealed.
Pradhan also addressed criticism from political opponents, particularly regarding the handling of student protests. He maintained that he took responsibility from the outset and did not shy away from the situation. “From the very first day, I took responsibility for this, and I never turned away from this situation,” he said as details emerged.
“I met the Prime Minister and requested him to agree to the desire of Gen Z. I told him to allow me to acknowledge this in front of the children. I never staked my personal honour in the matter,” Pradhan stated.
In his remarks, Pradhan also responded to opposition leaders who accused him of bringing disrepute to the state and mishandling the protests. He asserted that he had never done anything to embarrass the people of Odisha and would not engage in actions that could harm the state’s reputation as analysis showed.
Pradhan’s resignation note highlighted that the government acted promptly after irregularities were reported in the NEET-UG examination. The Central Bureau of Investigation was assigned the probe, the test was cancelled, and a re-examination was conducted. He reiterated that his primary concern was to ensure that the prospects of meritorious students were not adversely affected by the examination system as reporting indicated.
“It is not a matter of individual prestige for me,” Pradhan had stated in his resignation note.
Political reactions to Pradhan’s statements included criticism from opposition leaders, who alleged that the government’s response to the protests was inadequate. However, Pradhan maintained that his actions were guided by a commitment to the youth and the integrity of the education system as further coverage revealed.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.