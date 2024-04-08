CJI's Recent Remarks Strike at the Heart of Individual Rights in the Digital Age

In October 2023, a PIL was filed by the Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) and Software Freedom Law Centre (SFLC) claiming that the citizen’s right to privacy was being “endangered” by three surveillance programmes introduced by the Government (including NETRA). The PIL claimed that these surveillance systems allow central and state law enforcement agencies to intercept and monitor all telecommunications in bulk which is an infringement of the fundamental right to privacy of individuals.

The PIL cites the infringement of the landmark judgment in People Union of Civil Liberties (PUCL) v. Union of India which authorises the interception of communication as per a procedure, which consists of an oversight mechanism in the form of a review committee. This review committee meets once in two months when it has the task of reviewing 15,000 to 18,000 requests for interception which shows that the requests are being allowed routinely without any application of mind.