4 Years to Delhi Riots: What's the Status of 18 Accused in FIR 59 Under UAPA?

Four years ago, in February 2020, the streets of Northeast Delhi were rocked by the worst communal clashes in the national capital in decades, which killed 53 people and injured hundreds.

The riots, which went on for three days, wreaked havoc in Khajuri Khas, Bhajanpura, Gokulpuri, and Jaffrabad areas of the city. Many homes were wrecked in the national capital, shops were vandalised, and vehicles were set ablaze. Eight mosques, two temples, two madrasas, and one dargah bore the brunt of the violence.

The riots had followed months-long protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across different parts of the city.