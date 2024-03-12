CAA: BJP's Prospects in Bengal Hinge on Matua Belts but Mamata Stands in the Way

-The unveiling of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government, strategically timed just prior to the Lok Sabha elections, casts a formidable shadow over the political landscape of West Bengal. Despite its enactment four years prior, the BJP's calculated delay in notifying the CAA underscores the significance of this legislative move as a potent electoral tool.

In Bengal's political calculus, the BJP's gaze is fixed squarely on the Matua community, with aspirations of garnering their allegiance, perhaps supplemented by a fraction of support from the Rajbanshi community. The resonance of the CAA within these demographics was palpable during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP reaped substantial rewards from their fervent backing.