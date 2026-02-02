Even With Fiscal Crunch, Modi's Budget Shows It’s Playing the Long Growth Game

Interest awarded by a tribunal in cases of accident insurance cases will now be free of tax. Payments for the supply of manpower—a burgeoning sector in the gig economy—will attract tax deducted at source (TDS) of 1 or 2 percent, the same as for other contracts.

A liberalised framework is proposed for filing returns. TDS for purchase of property from a non-resident now is against the buyer's PAN, doing away with the Tax Deduction Account Number (TAN). A one-time six-month scheme for full disclosure of foreign assets by returning Indians who were working or living abroad is offered.

Process rationalisation includes combining assessment and penalty proceedings. Assesses will be able to update returns filed even during the process of assessments. The framework for impunity from penalty and prosecution shall apply to underreporting as well as misreporting. Technical defaults shall attract only a fee, not penalty. The prosecution framework under the Income Tax Act is to be graded by the seriousness of the offence.

Indirect tax will have simpler processes and be responsive to problem-solving. Recognising unutilised capacity in SEZs, eligible manufacturing units will be allowed conditional sale to the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA) at concessional rates of duty. The basic excise duty shall be exempt on the entire value of biogas in CNG.

To assist in flagship manufacturing programmes, exemption from basic customs duty on import of capital goods is now available for: