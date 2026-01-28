Budget 2026-27: Will Disinvestments and Dividends Tango?

Receipts from disinvestment and dividend together have hardly moved the needle during Modi era.

In 2018-19, with disinvestment receipts of Rs. 84,972 crore and dividend receipts of Rs. 45,421 crore, the government had received, in all, Rs. 1.30 lakh crore. In 2023-24, with disinvestment receipts of Rs. 16,507 crore and dividend receipts of Rs. 83,461 crore, the government received Rs. 99,968 crore, less than a lakh crore rupee.

Total disinvestment and dividend receipts in 2024-25 and 2025-26 are unlikely to exceed the receipts from these two sources in 2018-19. On the whole, the CPSEs, as both disinvestment and dividend comes from them, are contributing less to the exchequer than they did in 2018-19.

This situation needs to change.

There is a limit to increasing dividend receipts from CPSEs. More dividends also leave less for capital expenditure by the CPSEs, hurting their long-term competitiveness and profitability. The disinvestment makes no difference to the health of CPSEs. Rather, infusion of private shareholders bring more professionalism.

In view of this, there is every reason, fiscal soundness and professional functioning of CPSEs, that the government raise the game in disinvestment in Budget 2026-27. A 5 percent disinvestment will bring the government more than Rs. 2 lakh crore.

The government need not sell 5 percent in all the CPSEs. There are many CPSEs and banks where government equity exceeds 75%. Selling equity above 75 percent in these CPSEs will yield requisite receipts to the government. If the government can muster courage to do one or two privatisations, it will add a big icing to the cake.

Fiscal situation is under stress on account of tax giveaways and unrelenting expenditures. Renewed disinvestment push would relieve that to some extent.

(Subhash Chandra Garg is the Chief Policy Advisor, SUBHANJALI, and Former Finance and Economic Affairs Secretary, Government of India. He's the author of many books, including 'The $10 Trillion Dream Dented, 'We Also Make Policy', and 'Explanation and Commentary on Budget 2025-26'. This is an opinion piece, and the views expressed above are the author’s own. The Quint neither endorses nor is responsible for the same.)