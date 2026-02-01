Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Sets Three ‘Kartavyas’ for Economic Growth

According to The News Minute, Sitharaman emphasised that the government’s approach is inspired by these three kartavyas, aiming to empower the poor and disadvantaged while maintaining economic momentum.

The first kartavya is to accelerate and sustain economic growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

The second is to fulfil the aspirations of the people and build their capacity.

The third is to ensure every family, community, region, and sector has access to resources and opportunities.

These priorities were articulated during the first budget presentation at Kartavya Bhavan.

