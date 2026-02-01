Budget 2026 Brings TDS Changes, Lower TCS, New ITR Deadlines and Exemptions

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2026 in the Lok Sabha, announcing a series of direct tax measures.

The budget includes changes to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) and Tax Collected at Source (TCS) rates, new income tax exemptions, and revised deadlines for filing income tax returns.

The new Income Tax Act will come into effect from 1 April 2026, and the government has extended the time limit for filing revised returns. No changes were made to the income tax slab rates for the current year.