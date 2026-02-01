Union Budget Sets Fiscal Deficit Target at 4.3% of GDP for 2026-2027

The Union Budget 2026, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 1 February 2026, set the fiscal deficit target for the financial year 2026–27 (FY27) at 4.3 percent of GDP.

The announcement was made in Parliament, alongside a significant increase in capital expenditure allocations and a continued focus on infrastructure-led growth.

The fiscal deficit target reflects the government’s commitment to fiscal consolidation while supporting economic expansion.