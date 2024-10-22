BRICS is a Win for Both Russia and a Multipolar, Non-West-dominated World Order

Countries like Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in Russia’s near abroad, as well as Turkey (a NATO member), Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Algeria, Nigeria, and Uruguay, have all evinced their interest in joining BRICS, so much so that the membership application has now been put on hold with discussions over a mechanism using which such countries can become partners rather than members of the grouping.

An unintended consequence of the Western sanctions on Russia, including its cutting off from SWIFT, has been the beginning of a slow but sure process of de-dollarisation across the world. In order to hedge against such sanctions, a number of countries, mainly emerging economies, have begun using local currencies for bilateral trade.

Within BRICS, for instance, India has been using the Indian Rupee for trade with Russia. Last year, it made its first purchases of crude oil from the UAE in INR. China has long been pushing the Yuan in its external trade and today, it is the main currency in its trade with Russia. China has a Yuan agreement in place with Saudi Arabia and Egypt as well.

The summit in Kazan is expected to shed light on a BRICS-led payment system to rival SWIFT. In his address to a business forum on the eve of the summit, Putin said that BRICS was working on a financial system immune to Western sanctions, as well as putting in place a mechanism for the use of national digital currencies in investment projects inside and outside the grouping. But he ruled out discussions for the creation of a single currency for BRICS, calling it “premature”.