As US Watches, Iran Join BRICS: How is India Walking the Geopolitical Tightrope?

(Photo Credit: Altered By The Quint)
Inclusion Push from China & Russia, Did New Delhi Have an Option? At the culmination of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, the world’s largest emerging economies took a significant decision to expand their reach and influence, announcing that six more nations have been invited to join the alliance.
From 1 January 2024, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join as full members.
While extending memberships to multilateral alliances is not uncommon, a glance at the newly invited members raises questions, most notably regarding the impact on India’s prided-upon non-alignment foreign policy and the shape BRICS will now take.
However, for India, the inclusion of Iran marks the first in a number of key decisions it will have to take as it navigates multiple conflicting relationships with the likes of Beijing, Moscow and Washington, while maintaining a perceived policy of non-alignment.
Together, the 11 countries have a population of some 3.7 billion people but comprise five democracies, three authoritarian states, two autocratic monarchies and a theocracy — among them Saudi Arabia and Iran, sworn enemies until a few months ago.
India and Iran have a rich history of interactions spanning millennia, as highlighted by India's Ministry of External Affairs. Presently, their relations are characterised by frequent high-level exchanges, robust commercial collaboration, enhanced connectivity, cultural affinities, and strong people-to-people ties.
Economically, India relies significantly on Iran as its second-largest supplier of crude oil. In turn, India stands as a major foreign investor in Iran's oil and gas sector.
Both countries actively engage on the global stage, participating in multilateral forums such as the United Nations and regional initiatives like the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium, and the Asian Parliamentary Assembly.
Prime Minister Modi and President Raisi have also forged a personal relationship. Their first meeting occurred during the SCO Heads of State Summit in Uzbekistan in September 2022, just before Iran's formal induction into the SCO. During this encounter, they underscored their dedication to bilateral cooperation, particularly in trade and connectivity.
Here, the leaders explored avenues for bolstering trade, cultural ties, and collaboration in energy and connectivity sectors.
Notably, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi conveyed Prime Minister Modi's congratulations to Iran on its BRICS membership.
By joining BRICS, Iran hopes to weaken the regime of sanction against it imposed by the US and breathe life into an ailing economy. Its intent to join the alliance was piqued after China’s President Xi Jinping invited Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to deliver a speech via video conference at the 14th BRICS Summit held in Beijing, and Iran officially submitted its intent to join in June 2022.
Raisi emphasised that Iran could place itself at the intersection of trade, transit, energy, security and science by working with fellow BRICS members.
Moreover, China’s presence and support at BRICS meant access to the ancient Silk Road trade route, which operates as a part of China’s Belt and Road Initiative and allows them to penetrate trade routes of Central Asia. Incidentally, Iran also recently signed several agreements which boost ties with Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan.
Iran’s inclusion in the BRICS alliance, alongside the likes of Saudi Arabia and UAE, shows that regardless of instances of infighting and a slight lack of cohesion, the alliance has successfully posed itself as an attractive grouping for the Global South.
The invitation to Iran, a country with strained relations with the US, would not have come through without the support from Russia and China, who remain on opposite sides of global geopolitics.
Moreover, India cannot hope to antagonise a global power like Russia or China in the same year that they host the G20 summit. However, India’s stance regarding expansion at BRICS has changed in the lead-up to the summit.
Regardless of their earlier opposition, PM Modi clearly supported the group’s expansion and re-affirmingly said, "India has always believed that adding new members will strengthen BRICS as an organisation.”
Moreover, officials say that India took the lead in drafting membership criteria for BRICS and included a proposal that required members not to be the target of international sanctions, which would have ruled out Iran’s chances.
The inclusion of Saudi Arabia in a group with Iran is beyond normal, and the re-establishment of their broken relationship was brokered by China, taking up a role that would traditionally be occupied by the US. Moreover, the addition of new members, especially those close to Beijing, dilutes India’s vote within the group and also makes gaining a consensus a harder task.
The move to include Iran is also a way for them to move away from US-imposed sanctions, and their inclusion is a win for Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, taking the ‘non-western’ BRICS alliance farther from the West. They prevailed over the more cautious approach of the other members, who preferred to portray the group as non-aligned.
However, the decision to include new members, especially Iran and Saudi Arabia, further highlights the heterogeneous grouping of the BRICS alliance, which is relatively less restrictive when compared to Western alliances like QUAD and NATO.
However, one can only wait and see whether it is tangibly feasible for India to engage in the Quad, while also maintaining close ties with the BRICS.
