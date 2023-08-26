As US Watches, Iran Join BRICS: How is India Walking the Geopolitical Tightrope?

Inclusion Push from China & Russia, Did New Delhi Have an Option? At the culmination of the 15th BRICS Summit in South Africa, the world’s largest emerging economies took a significant decision to expand their reach and influence, announcing that six more nations have been invited to join the alliance.

From 1 January 2024, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have been invited to join as full members.

While extending memberships to multilateral alliances is not uncommon, a glance at the newly invited members raises questions, most notably regarding the impact on India’s prided-upon non-alignment foreign policy and the shape BRICS will now take.