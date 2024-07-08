Modi's First Bilateral Trip After Reelection is to Russia. What Does This Imply?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Russia and Austria from 8-10 July in his first bilateral visit abroad after taking office for the third time early last month. The 8-9 July visit will be his first to Moscow since 2015 (he visited Vladivostok for an economic forum in 2019), and thereafter, he will be in Austria from 9-10 July for the first visit by an Indian prime minister to the country in 41 years. Last month, PM Modi travelled to Italy to participate in the G-7 summit.

The visit to Russia, ostensibly part of New Delhi's annual consultations with Moscow, aims to signal that India continues to value ties with Russia, even as its partnership with the United States grows. This is the 22nd annual summit between the two countries. The 21st one was held in December 2021, when President Vladimir Putin visited New Delhi. The break in summits since then has been attributed to COVID and the Ukraine war, but in reality, they reflect a certain drift in India-Russia relations.