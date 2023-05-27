‘Boycott’ Isn’t the Counter to Modi’s Attempt to Bypass the Indian Constitution

When he took office in May 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi solemnly declared that the Constitution of India is a "holy book” for him. He also said it is the only “Dharm Granth” or scripture for his government.

In view of this, there ought to have been no debate, much less any controversy, on the question: “Who should have inaugurated the building of India’s new Parliament?" Obviously, the President of India. It cannot be the Prime Minister of India — if he follows the letter and spirit of the Constitution, that is.

It’s quite another matter if he wants to disregard the Constitution. Or if he wants Indians to accept that we now have an undeclared presidential system of governance in which Pradhan Mantri is the real and effective head of the Republic.