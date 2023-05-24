New Parliament Inauguration: PM Modi To Receive Sceptre Once in Nehru's Custody

A piece of history will be handed over to Prime Minister Modi at the inauguration of the new Parliament building on Sunday, 28 May.

The handoff: Modi will receive a sceptre that was once handed to India's first PM Jawaharlal Nehru by the British, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in a press conference on Wednesday, 24 May.

The handover ceremony will be attended by priests from a mutt in Tamil Nadu, he said.

It will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, Shah added.

Why it matters: On the eve of India's Independence, the handing over of the sceptre to Nehru had served as a mark of transfer of power from the British to the new democratic republic.