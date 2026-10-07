BJP's Rajya Sabha Picks & Snubs Hint at Bid to Repair Frayed Social Engineering

The Rajya Sabha choices of the BJP clearly show that the party is growing worried with the assessment that there’s a rupture in its social engineering. Consolidation of the upper castes and a major gain in Dalit and the Extremely Backward Classes) (EBCs) defined the BJP’s post-2014 social engineering, with Modi at the helm. The BJP, per internal assessment, reached the peak of its social engineering in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. There the social engineering of the BJP arrived at a plateau.

The 2024 Lok Sabha elections showed the first signs of rupture in the social engineering when a section of the upper caste supporters openly begun giving boycott calls for incumbent MPs of the BJP. As the BJP approaches the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the party strategists seem deeply worried about the Brahmin vote base in the state. With over 10 percent population in UP, Brahmins for decades have been known to command oversized influence in the state politics, beyond their numerical strength. With Modi and Yogi Adityanath at helms at Centre and Lucknow, Brahmins, per a section of BJP leaders, feel politically marginalised with prominent faces from the caste sent into oblivion in the last one decade.

By fielding two Brahmin candidates from UP for the Rajya Sabha biennial elections, the BJP is sending signals to the influential caste to allow time to the party to address its grievances. In 2007, Brahmins had grabbed the political pivot by throwing weight behind Mayawati in UP. In 2012, Brahmins in a big way had backed Akhilesh Yadav. Brahmins, per a section of the BJP leaders, are also incensed with the University Grants Commission (UGC) resolution, stalled by the Supreme Court.