'There Has Been a Desire to...': Nitish Kumar Confirms Move to Rajya Sabha

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha on 5 March 2026, signalling a transition from state to national politics.
"From the very beginning of my parliamentary journey, there has been a desire in my heart to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament. In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time," Kumar posted on X.
"I want to assure you with complete honesty that my relationship with you will continue in the future as well, and my resolve to work together with you to build a developed Bihar will remain steadfast. The new government that will be formed will have my full cooperation and guidance," he said.
This development has led to widespread speculation regarding his successor as chief minister and the future leadership structure within the state’s ruling coalition. No official announcement has been made by the Janata Dal (United) regarding the nomination or the succession plan.
According to The Hindu, JD(U) workers gathered outside Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna, expressing opposition to his move to the Rajya Sabha and voicing their preference for him to continue as chief minister. The party has not yet released its list of Rajya Sabha candidates, but preparations for the nomination process are underway, with security and media presence increasing at the chief minister’s official residence.
As reported by Deccan Herald, JD(U) supporters raised slogans stating, “We only want to see Nitish Kumar as the CM of Bihar,” and expressed resistance to his potential move to the Rajya Sabha. Some party members suggested that if a transition is inevitable, Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, should be considered for a parliamentary role instead.
Nitish Kumar, aged 75, is likely to file his nomination as a JD(U) candidate, with his son Nishant Kumar expected to join the party and possibly be inducted as deputy chief minister. The JD(U) can secure two Rajya Sabha seats independently and support an NDA candidate for a third. The BJP, as the dominant partner in the alliance, is anticipated to play a key role in selecting the next chief minister if Nitish Kumar steps down.
Political observers noted that the BJP’s choice for chief minister will likely consider caste representation and coalition stability following reports that Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai are among the leading contenders. Both leaders have held significant positions within the state and central governments, and the decision is expected to reflect the NDA’s social and electoral strategy.
“He will be given a bigger responsibility in the party. What responsibility he is going to get will be decided in a day or two,” said Bihar minister Sharwan Kumar regarding Nishant Kumar’s future role.
Internal discussions within the BJP and JD(U) have intensified, with meetings held at the chief minister’s residence and among senior coalition leaders as details emerged about the nomination process. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to be present in Patna during the filing of nominations, underscoring the significance of the event for the NDA alliance.
Some JD(U) leaders have publicly stated their support for Nitish Kumar’s decision, while others have expressed concern about the potential leadership change according to sources. The party’s working president and senior ministers have been involved in ongoing discussions to ensure organisational stability during the transition.
Nitish Kumar's move to the Rajya Sabha marks a significant shift in Bihar’s political landscape, ending his two-decade tenure as chief minister with analysis showing that the BJP is likely to nominate a leader from the Backward or Extremely Backward Classes to maintain social balance.
“If Mr. Kumar relinquishes his post, it will be a regime change in the State after 20 years,” said political commentator Nawal Kishore Choudhary.
Further, the NDA’s internal arithmetic and the upcoming Rajya Sabha vacancies have prompted coalition partners to strategise on candidate selection and legislative support at the conclusion of discussions. The outcome of these developments is expected to shape Bihar’s political direction in the coming months.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.