Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will the Congress Give UP to the BJP on a Platter?

The common wisdom in Uttar Pradesh (UP) is as follows: Expect ordinariness and predictability in parliament elections to 80 seats from UP if both Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka refuse to contest from their traditional family pocket boroughs, Amethi and Rae Bareli.

If they fail to contest, then it would seem that the Congress had thrown in the towel in the country’s most populous state.

Though the Congress will be contesting in just 17 seats to its alliance partner Samajwadi Party’s (SP) 63, Rahul Gandhi forsaking UP for safer climes of Kerala would be seen as a manifestation of the Congress party reconciling to a big win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).