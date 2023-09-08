'INDIA's 1st Electoral Win? SP Wins Ghosi, 'Turncoat' Dara Singh Chauhan Loses

Chauhan, an OBC leader who had won the seat in 2022, on a Samajwadi Party ticket had resigned to join BJP. As many as 4.30 lakh voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in the Ghosi assembly bypolls and a turnout of over 50% was observed on Tuesday, 5 September.

A total 34 rounds of counting were held on Friday.

Congress did not field any candidate and in fact had stated that the party supports SP's candidate Singh the Ghosi bypolls, while former chief minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), too, did not field its candidate.