Ram Mandir Hoarding Outside Samajwadi Party's Lucknow Office Exposes Fault Lines

Echoing his statements, Vikesh Singh Sonu, vice president of the party from Ballia told The Quint, "The BJP can choose to invite us or not...SP members will definitely go...bhagwan ke bulawe ki baat hain." (it's about a call from the God).

Sonu also emphasised on the fact that this commotion over invitation is 'wrong' as it is every person's right to attend the Ram temple.

However, the party members questioned whether President Draupadi Murmu has been invited, alleging that she stood behind a wooden plank that separated her from the area that houses the idols on her visit to Lord Jagannath temple in Delhi's Hauz Khas village last year.

Few days ago, national secretary general of SP, Shivpal Singh Yadav had said in Etawah that "If you see TV these days, first, we don't see important public issues, now there's only Modi, Yogi and Ram Mandir. It's like Lord Ram is only BJP's...people from backward groups, they have more faith in God."