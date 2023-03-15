BJP 2.0 in Tripura: CM Manik Saha & Co Mustn’t Let Factional Politics Deter Them

Manik Saha who joined the BJP in 2016, was chosen the chief minister of the state last year by replacing the then chief minister Biplab Deb Saha at that time was holding the post of state president — he was nominated to the post in 2020. Before being appointed as the chief minister, he was known as a loyalist of Biplab Deb.

However, in the last eight months, Manik has been able to carve a niche for himself. Manik, a soft-spoken man, has been a no-nonsense chief minister with no controversies. He is seen as an honest one. It is this perception that gives him an edge.

There were other contenders for the post of chief minister — Biplab Deb, union minister Pratima Bhowmik and Rajib Bhattacharjee, the present state party president. For the time being, Deb, presently a member of the Rajya Sabha, was kept out of the race as he was not nominated this time by the party in his constituency Banamalipur, although he has been trying his best to once again occupy the post. This time Rajib was nominated in this constituency but surprisingly he lost to Congress’s Gopal Chandra Das, who himself was quite not sure about his victory at the beginning of the election campaign.