Bihar's Caste Survey: Moving Towards a New Age of Mandal Politics

The politics of caste survey can be understood in this context.

As the national election is approaching next year, the social justice parties in Bihar want to use the caste survey to counter aggressive Hindutva politics.

Their old rhetoric of backward vs forward was based on more than 30 years old data from the Mandal Commission report. They now need robust scientific data to deal with several intricacies of internal contradiction between OBCs, SCs, and Muslims. Parties like RJD-JDU have this hope that data from caste surveys will help in revitalising the Mandal politics in a new fashion.

Parties also have this hope that this new wave of caste politics will give them an edge in coming elections in the fight with the BJP. But how are the people of Bihar taking the caste survey? Can we say that the caste survey is another major breakpoint in the politics of Bihar after Mandal politics?

With this, the exercise of caste survey has many hopes for the social justice-driven parties. But as of now, it does not seem to be the biggest issue for the population of Bihar.