CM Nitish Kumar-Led Bihar Cabinet Gives Nod to Conduct Caste Census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
(Photo: Arnica Kala/The Quint)
A caste census in Bihar, which has long been demanded by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, was given approval by the state's cabinet on Thursday, 2 June, and will be concluded by February 2023.
Speaking to reporters, Chief Secretary Amir Subhani said that a total budgetary allocation of Rs 500 crore had been sanctioned for the exercise.
This comes after CM Kumar declared on 1 June that the state government would conduct a caste count in a set time frame.
Hailing Kumar's announcement, Leader of Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav called it a "win" and demanded that the Centre financially support the survey, news agency ANI reported.
"It's our win. Today we suggested (in the all-party meeting) that social anthropologists should be included in this. Central government should support it financially," he said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)