How Caste Census is Becoming a Major Plank for Opposition in the Run-up to 2024

The meet, which saw participation from 19 political parties, attains significance ahead of the number of assembly elections this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

If the speeches in Monday's conference are any indication, the Opposition may make casteism an important election issue.

The BJP does not shy away from stitching its electorial arithmetic around caste, however, the way it approaches the issue is categorically different from other parties. Its strategy usually involves reaching out to the castes in isolation and not as a part of larger blocs. It also prefers symbolic gestures such as praising and building statues of leaders and mythical figures important to a particular caste. Its focus is more on the politics of pride and identity than ending casteism.

If the Opposition voices get shrill around caste census and reservations, the BJP may find itself on the backfoot.

While India's decennial census, which was slated to be conducted in 2021, was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Modi government so far has showed no interest in resuming the operations. Census is a mammoth task, which requires about two years or more for collection and processing of data. Since India is only a year away from the Lok Sabha elections, it seems unlikely that the present dispensation, even if it starts operations in the next few weeks, will be able to conduct the census before its term ends in May 2023.

However, the Opposition can hammer at the BJP's unwillingness to conduct the census and link to its coyness around caste enumeration.