'Gobi Farming,' Muslims as 'Rats': Hateful Digital Campaign in Bihar Polls

But there was a larger campaign online which showed how the rot runs deep.

A new report by the Foundation Diaspora in Action for Human Rights and Democracy (DAHRD) — an Indian diaspora-led non-profit organization — also documented a systemic campaign of anti-Muslim hate speech on social media.

Through a qualitative analysis of 211 social media pages and groups with a combined following of 91.1 million users, DAHRD demonstrated how digital narratives systematically constructed Muslims as illegitimate citizens to rationalise their exclusion from political life.