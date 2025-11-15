Bihar Polls: 'Game Changer' or Legalised Bribery? How Cash Transfers Violate MCC

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) — comprising the BJP, Nitish Kumar's JD(U), Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) and other parties — has swept the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025.

As the results trickled in on Friday, 14 November, NDA was leading in at least 200 seats in the 243-seat Assembly. The BJP wrested the title of the single-largest party from the RJD, leading in 93 seats at the time of writing the story.

The election, held in two phases, not only registered a record voter turnout of 66.91 percent, but also saw more women polling than men. Female voters saw a total (Phase-I and Phase-II) voter turnout of 71.6 percent — the highest ever — while male voters registered a turnout of 62.8 percent. In terms of absolute numbers too, 2,51,64,386 women cast their ballots as compared to 2,47,30,241 men.

In the the 2020 Assembly elections in Bihar, the voter turnout among women voters was registered at 59.69 percent; while for men voter turnout was 54.45 percent. Although, in absolute numbers, female voters were less than male voters.

After the NDA's edge became evident, BJP leader Amit Shah in a post on X thanked "especially the mothers and sisters of Bihar" for instilling their trust in the party.

The question is: what explains the shift in sentiment among women voters? Could direct cash transfers to women, in the name of welfare schemes, in India's poorest state have done the trick? Let's take a look: