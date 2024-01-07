In Bangladesh, a Raging 'One-Woman’ Show Against US’ Selective Strategy

As Bangladesh votes today on 7 January, it will not be a nail-biting finish. Voter apathy is also evident since it is a foregone conclusion that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (AL) party will return to power.

The major Opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has decided to boycott the election because its demand that the Hasina government resign and hand over power to a neutral government to conduct the elections, has been rejected.

There is no Constitutional provision for a Caretaker neutral government anymore after the Supreme Court in 2011 held that this provision was illegal, though the court left an option for the government to continue with it for a few more elections.