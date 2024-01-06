Bangladesh Elections: The Major Issues at Play – and What's at Stake for India

It was in April 1991 when Bangladesh was struck by a devastating cyclone. Hasina was in the Opposition but was among the first leaders to reach the impacted areas near Chittagong – even before the ruling BNP could come up with a response to the tragedy.

Visuals showing her walking amid the devastation and catering to those in need portrayed her as a woman of and for the people.

The air of simplicity that contributed to her reputation and sustained itself over the years, and public sympathy emanating out of several attacks against her, saw Hasina achieve her first term in office in 1996.

That was then.

In the run-up to the 2024 elections, Hasina's party has been charged with authoritarianism in the form of rigging and coming down heavily on different forms of dissent.