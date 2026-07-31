The Constitutional Questions Over Assam's 'Exclusionary' Heritage Land Bill

What does preserving demography mean in a Heritage Bill? Does it protect communities historically connected with an institution from dispossession? Or does it permit the State to decide which citizens form part of an area’s legitimate population and which represent demographic change?

Assam has genuine reasons to protect its ancient sattras, namghars, temples, mosques and cultural landscapes. It also has a difficult history of migration, ethnic conflict and anxieties over the loss of indigenous land.

But those circumstances demand greater constitutional care—not less—when ancestry becomes relevant to access to land.